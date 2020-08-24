Kim Jong-un in a coma claims former South Korean diplomat; Twitter responds with memes

Months after news articles speculating on whether North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un had passed away flooded the internet, the rumours about his ailing health are back. This time, a former South Korean diplomat had reportedly said that the Supreme Leader of North Korea was in a coma and that his sister was poised to take over.
Many reports quote Jang Sung-min, who had been an aide to late President Kim Dae-jung, to make the claim. According to the Korean Herald, Jang thinks that the leader was still fighting for his life, albeit in a coma.
"I assess him to be in a coma, but his life has not ended. A complete succession structure has not been formed, so Kim Yo-jong is being brought to the fore as the vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period," he was quoted as saying.
According to Jang, while his sister Kim Yo-jong has been brought to the administrative fore, she is not the successor apparent.
News of Kim Jong-un's ill health or even death has been doing the rounds for several months now. While there has been no official response from North Korea on the earlier rumours, the contry's leader had eventually dispelled doubts by making a public appearance after 20 days. Photos of the same had been carried by the state-run KCNA news agency.
Following news of his alleged ill health, many have taken it upon themselves to dissect these photos to discover if they could have been faked. Others still are convinced that this too is an unfounded rumour.
As the debate continues, the Kim Jong-un memes have resurfaced. Take a look: