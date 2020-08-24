Kim Jong-un in a coma claims former South Korean diplomat; Twitter responds with memes

Months after news articles speculating on whether North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un had passed away flooded the internet, the rumours about his ailing health are back. This time, a former South Korean diplomat had reportedly said that the Supreme Leader of North Korea was in a coma and that his sister was poised to take over.

Many reports quote Jang Sung-min, who had been an aide to late President Kim Dae-jung, to make the claim. According to the Korean Herald, Jang thinks that the leader was still fighting for his life, albeit in a coma.

"I assess him to be in a coma, but his life has not ended. A complete succession structure has not been formed, so Kim Yo-jong is being brought to the fore as the vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period," he was quoted as saying.

According to Jang, while his sister Kim Yo-jong has been brought to the administrative fore, she is not the successor apparent.