Khalistani Group Issues ₹8 Lakh Reward For Information Of Indian Diplomat In Canada

Khalistani Group Issues ₹8 Lakh Reward For Information Of Indian Diplomat | Photo: Representative Image

Canada: In another anti-India provocation, the banned group Sikh For Justice (SFJ) has issued a reward for providing information of Indian diplomat Sanjay Kumar Verma in Canada. The Sikh For Justice issued a poster announcing a reward of USD 10,000 for anyone who will provide information and the residential address of Indian High Commission to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma.

Killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar

The poster read that the SFJ will avenge the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Sikh leader was was shot dead inside his truck by two masked gunmen in Canada. Protesting against the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, thousands of Sikh separatists took to streets of Toronto and other cities all over the world, including London and Melbourne.

Poster issued

The poster released by Sikh For Justice had the heading "Assassination of Shaheed Jathedar Hardeep Singh Nijjar." SFJ will initiate criminal prosecution of Nijjar's killers in Canada. The poster further read "Reward USD 10,000 for Reporting the residential address of Shaheed Nijjar's killers in Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa." The poster also had images of Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma, Consulate General Apoorva Srivastva and Consulate General Manish. It also had an image of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Haryana graffiti

The reward was issued by founder of Sikh For Justice Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Earlier, Sikh For Justice General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had issued a video threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. In the video, he also said that India will end on August 15 and Haryana will turn into Khalistan. The Khalistani group also claimed responsibility for a graffiti that came up on the walls outside SDM office in Mandi Dabwali of Haryana. The graffiti read "Haryana Banega Khalistan."

