'Keep punching at it': Joe Biden's bizarre solution for changing culture of sexual harassment

Joe Biden tackled the topic of sexual violence and sexual harassment in a rather bizzare manner during the recent Democratic Debate.

Asked about how he would deal with such issues as President he said that no man "has a right to raise a hand to a woman in anger other than in self-defense, and that rarely ever occurs". Biden's solution was to change the culture by "punching at it".

When the comment drew some laughs, Biden paused to reiterate that he "really meant it".

Biden incidentally has already faced accusations of inappropriate (but not sexual) contact at the outset of his candidacy.

