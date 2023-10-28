Kazakhstan: 32 Die In Fire At Mittal Mine, Probe On | Twitter

London: At least 32 people have died and as many as 14 are missing after a coal mine fire in Kazakhstan, ArcelorMittal Temirtau, the local unit of the Luxembourg-based steelmaker, said on Saturday.

As many as 208 of the 252 people at the Kostenko mine have been evacuated, the company which operates the mine said, adding that 18 were given medical help.

Cause of accident

The fire, which is said to have been caused by a pocket of methane gas, is the latest in a string of workplace deaths at sites operated by ArcelorMittal Temirtau.

“At the Kostyenko mine as of 4 pm (1000 GMT) the bodies of 32 people have been found. The search for 14 miners is continuing,” the emergency situations ministry said.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced October 29 as a national day of mourning in the country.

The Prosecutor General’s office said it was starting an investigation into potential safety violations in the coal mine.

Work had been halted at all of their coal mining sites in Kazakhstan, ArcelorMittal Temirtau said. It also conveyed “pain” at the lives lost and said its efforts “are now aimed at ensuring that affected employees receive comprehensive care and rehabilitation”.

Kazakh to cease investment cooperation with Mittal

Tokayev, who expressed condolences to the victims’ families, ordered his cabinet to stop investment cooperation with ArcelorMittal Temirtau. The government said in a statement that it was finalizing a deal to nationalize the company, which operates the country’s biggest steel mill. In August, four miners were killed after a fire erupted at the same mine, while five people died following a methane leak at another site in November 2022.

The company confirmed on Saturday that it was finalising a deal with the Kazakh government to nationalise the firm amid growing discontent from officials.

Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said on the Kazakh president’s website that the government had reached a preliminary agreement with the company’s shareholders and was “formalising” the nationalisation.

ArcelorMittal Temirtau under scrutiny

Besides worker safety concerns, ArcelorMittal Temirtau has also come under scrutiny in recent years for its environmental violations.

The Kazakh city of Temirtau, the company's namesake and home of its steel plant, made global headlines in 2018 after being blanketed in black snow, a phenomenon that the company attributed to a lack of wind. In November 2021, local residents also shared videos of the town carpeted in fine, magnetic dust.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)