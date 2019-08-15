'Kashmiris & Pakistanis are one', says Pakistan President Arif Alvi

Islamabad: Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Wednesday said "Kashmiris and Pakistanis are one" people and the country will continue to stand with the people of Kashmir.

Addressing the main function here to mark the 73rd Independence Day, he reiterated Pakistan government's stand against India's move to revoke the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and said Islamabad will move the UN Security Council against New Delhi's decision.

He said by changing the special status of Kashmir, India not only violated the UN resolution but also the Simla agreement. Alvi in his speech reaffirmed Pakistan's support to the people of Kashmir.

By Sajjad Hussain