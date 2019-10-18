Kashmiri Pandits brief US lawmakers

Washington: Ahead of the next week's Congressional hearing on human rights situation in South Asia, Kashmiri Pandits residing in various parts of the US held a briefing for US lawmakers and their aides on ground realties in the Valley and violations of their rights for the past several decades.

The event 'Kashmir the Way Forward,' was organised by Indo-American Community Federation in collaboration with Kashmiri Overseas Association (KOA) and the US-India Political Action Committee (USINPAC).

