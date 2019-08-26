Kashmir to figure prominently as PM Narendra Modi, Donald Trump to meet on the sidelines of the G7 Summit

Biarritz: The Kashmir issue is likely to figure prominently in talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Monday on the sidelines of the G7 Summit here, days after Trump said he would discuss the issue with "friend" Modi.

Trump, who had telephonic conversations with both Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan last week on the Kashmir issue, said he would be meeting the Indian leader over the weekend at the G7, and he would do his best to mediate.

Addressing reporters in the White House on August 21, President Trump, said: "Kashmir is a very complicated place. You have the Hindus, and you have the Muslims, and I wouldn't say they get along so great. And that's what you have right now...

"And frankly it's a very explosive situation. I spoke to Prime Minister Khan, and yesterday I spoke to Prime Minister Modi; and they are both friends of mine, and they are great people... And they love their countries, and they are in a very tough situation.

"Kashmir is a very tough situation, and this has been going on for decades, and decades; shooting, and I don't mean shooting like shooting a rifle, but major shooting of howitzers, of heavy arms, and this has been going on for a long, long period of time.

"But I get along really well with both of them, As you know Prime Minister Khan was here just recently. And I'm going to meet Prime Minister Modi, I will be with PM Modi over the weekend, in France.

"And I think we're helping the situation, but there's tremendous problems between the two countries. And I will do the best I can to mediate or do something," he said.

The US has reaffirmed that there was no change in its Kashmir policy, that it was a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.