‘Kashmir’ solution was in sight: Imran Khan

Washington: India and Pakistan were "pretty close" to resolving the Kashmir issue, in phases, during the regime of then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and military ruler Gen Pervez Musharraf, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday.

"They came pretty close to resolving the Kashmir issue - phased movement… referendum during the time of Vajpayee," Khan said in response to a question during his appearance at the US Institute of Peace, a US-Congress funded think-tank.

He, however, refrained from elaborating on the solution, saying it is a sensitive issue. But he insisted that Kashmir is the "bone of contention" between India and Pakistan.

Khan said Pakistan's "top priority is to build good relationships with our neighbours" apart from putting an end to corruption and building strong institutions. "We must have stability in our region," he said.

He said that after coming to power, he first tried to reach out to India. "India is a country which we've had turbulent relationship with.

Unfortunately, because of one issue of Kashmir, whenever, we have tried, whenever the relationship has started to move in the right direction, some incident happens and that's all related to Kashmir, and we go back to square one," he said.

Prime Minister Khan said that soon after assuming office, he reached out to his Indian counterpart and assured him that he will take two steps, if India takes one step, because the biggest problem India and Pakistan face is poverty.