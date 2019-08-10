Kashmir Article 370: Hundreds Protest outside Indian Consulate in UK over

London: Hundreds of Pakistanis and Kashmiris in the UK protested near the Consulate General of India in Birmingham against the abrogation of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir. People from all walks of life participated in the protest which was organised by Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK) UK and chanted anti-India and pro-freedom slogans, the Express Tribune reported on Saturday.

Addressing the protest, TeK UK President Raja Fahim Kayani said: "The people of Britain will not rest until Kashmir is liberated from Indian occupation and genocide perpetrators are punished. "Hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris have been killed in a 'dirty war' waged by the Hindutva forces only to quell legitimate their self-determination movement." Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Shehbaz Sharif has accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of "selling the future of Kashmir."

Also, After the permanent suspension of the Samjhauta Express in retaliation to India's decision to revoke Article 370 of its Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has now suspended the Lahore-Delhi 'Dosti' bus service, the media reported.

China has "reassured Pak of it's support and commitment" and announced that it supported Islamabad's decision to approach the UN Security Council in the wake of India's decision to revoke Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.