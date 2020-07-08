Kanye West for President? Rapper is 'speaking with experts'; plans to run under banner of 'Birthday Party'

The United States will soon elect a new President, or at least the same President for another term. And while most of the country had been geared up for a November showdown between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, there may be a new contender in town.

Towards the end of last week, US-based musician Kanye West had said that he planned to run for President. It must be mentioned that West is yet to file any official notice to back up his claim. Nonetheless, he has "the full support" of entrepreneur and business leader Elon Musk. And, as he told Forbes, he has about a month to make a final decision. Apparently, he is now speaking with experts, and plans to speak to Jared Kushner, the White House and his possible opponent, Joe Biden.