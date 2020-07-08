Kanye West for President? Rapper is 'speaking with experts'; plans to run under banner of 'Birthday Party'

The United States will soon elect a new President, or at least the same President for another term. And while most of the country had been geared up for a November showdown between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, there may be a new contender in town.
Towards the end of last week, US-based musician Kanye West had said that he planned to run for President. It must be mentioned that West is yet to file any official notice to back up his claim. Nonetheless, he has "the full support" of entrepreneur and business leader Elon Musk. And, as he told Forbes, he has about a month to make a final decision. Apparently, he is now speaking with experts, and plans to speak to Jared Kushner, the White House and his possible opponent, Joe Biden.
Since then, West has spoken in great detail about his plans for the near future. The rapper who told the publication that his advisors are his wife Kim Kardashian West and Elon Musk, incidentally registered himself as a first time voter on Monday.
While West had, in the past, appeared to be a strong supporter or US President Donald Trump, he has reportedly lost faith in him. As the magazine quoted him to say, it looks like "one big mess". In the past, he had been photographed wearing a red MAGA hat, and at the White House interacting with the President.
With the earlier camaraderie somewhat muted at present, West has garnered himself a running mate for the upcoming polls, and has a banner party name under which he plans to campaign. A preacher from Wyoming, Michelle Tidball will be his running mate, and his campaign slogan will simply be “YES!” the report adds.
He plans to run under the banner "The Birthday Party" because, as he told Forbes, "when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday.”
While some parts of this story have so far played out in a manner reminiscent of a television show, it now remains to be seen if Kanye West will indeed pit himself against Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the coming months.
