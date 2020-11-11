Kamala Harris’ husband to quit his law firm to support the vice president's career

Sacramento (US), November 11: US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff plans to quit his law firm to support the vice president's career, according to a spokesperson.

"We've been waiting for this sort of gender switch for decades now," said Kim Nalder, a professor of political science who has focused on women and gender at California State University-Sacramento.

She added, "There is a lot of symbolism from a man stepping back from his high-powered career in order to support his wife's career."

Emhoff's decision to cut ties with DLA Piper also offered an early test of how a Biden administration would avoid potential ethical issues.

He took a leave of absence from the firm in August when Biden chose Harris, a US senator from California, as his running mate.

"He was just there for the right reasons," Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, said. "It was because he loved his wife, and he thought that she would make a great president."

Harris on Monday tweeted a photo of herself and Emhoff smiling on the night Biden was announced the winner of the election.

"Meet the love of my life," she told her 11 million followers.

It was Emhoff who filmed a video of Harris calling Biden after news of their win, which she shared on social media.