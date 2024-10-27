Kamala Harris Will Lead America To Third World War, Trump Says At A Rally

(File photo) Former US president Donald Trump |

Former US president and Republican Party presidential candidate Donald Trump has continued his tirade against Vice-President Kamala Harris who is facing-off against him as Democratic Party candidate in upcoming US presidential elections 2024. Trump has now claimed that if Harris gets elected as president, she would lead the United States into a third World War. He was speaking at a rally on Saturday (October 26) in battleground state of Pennsylvania.

"To make her president would be to gamble with the lives of millions of people. She would get us into a World War III guaranteed because she is too grossly incompetent to do the job," said Trump, as quoted by The HIll.

The former president added that if Harris became president, American "sons and daughters will end up getting drafted to go fight for a war in a country that you've never heard of."

He did not explain how but claimed that he was capable of preventing such a scenario.

Trump even claimed that if he was president instead of the incumbent Joe Biden, the Israel-Gaza war would never have happened.

Again, he did not elaborate how he would have done that.

Michelle Obama bats for Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris campaign has stepped up its game as well as election day is less than two weeks away. On Saturday, former first lady Michelle Obama addressed a rally in Michigan in support of Harris.

Obama, during her speech, spoke of 'double standards' in the presidential race.

"I gotta ask myself: Why on earth is this race even close? I lay awake at night wondering, What in the world is going on?" said Obama as quoted by The Hill.

"I hope you'll forgive me if I'm a little frustrated that some of us are choosing to ignore Donald Trump's gross incompetence while asking Kamala to dazzle us at every turn," she said as she addressed a rally in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

"I hope that you'll forgive me if I'm a little angry that we are indifferent to his erratic behaviour, his obvious mental decline, his history as a convicted felon, a known slum lord, a predator found liable for sexual abuse, all of this while we pick apart Kamala's answers from interviews that he doesn't even have the courage to do, y'all," she added.

The race for the White House is tight this time with both candidates being neck-to-neck in pre-election day opinion polls.