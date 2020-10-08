Kamala Harris will do a great job: Joe Biden

"Folks, I know a thing or two about vice presidential debates. In 2008, I squared off against Governor Palin. And in 2012, I called out Congressman Ryan's malarkey," he added in his tweet.

Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris are all set to square off on the debate stage Wednesday night eight days after their superiors, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, met on stage.

The 90-minute debate will take place at 9 pm ET at the University of Utah's Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City. The prime time debate comes at a point where the coronavirus has re-emerged as the leading issue after President Donald Trump's hospitalization.

Trump's coronavirus diagnosis and Vice President Mike Pence's possible exposure are bringing extra scrutiny to the already highly anticipated showdown between VP Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris. The running mates of President Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will take extra coronavirus precautions for the face-off.