Kamala Harris dances in rain while addressing Florida voters

Rain or shine, democracy waits for no one, says Kamala Harris, the US Democratic Party's vice-presidential candidate for the November 3 election, as she is seen lightly dancing in the rain addressing voters in Florida in a video which has gone viral on social media.

"Rain or shine, democracy waits for no one," Harris, 55, said in a tweet along with a picture of herself dancing in the rain with an umbrella over her as supporters cheer her along in Jacksonville, Florida.

"Kamala Harris is dancing in Florida rain," tweeted news portal The Recount with a 15-second video. By mid-night, it had received nearly a million impressions.