Kamala grills Supreme Court nominee Barrett

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris has alleged that Republicans are defying the will of the people by rushing the Senate confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court and called on to postpone the process until after Americans decide who they want in the White House.

President Donald Trump has selected Judge Barrett to succeed Supreme Court Justice late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

During the Supreme Court confirmation hearing of Judge Barrett on Monday, Harris condemned the idea of holding the process amid the COVID-19 pandemic and an outbreak among members of the committee.

Two members of the Judiciary Committee -- Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) -- have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Harris said the ruling Republican Party is rushing the Senate confirmation process of Supreme Court nominee Barrett, with the November 3 presidential election just three weeks away. The US Constitution provides the Senate with a solemn duty to carefully consider nominations for lifetime appointments to the Supreme Court, yet the Senate majority is rushing this process and jamming of President Trump's nominee through the Senate, while people are actually voting, just 22 days before the end of the election, she said.

Appearing remotely from her office before the Senate Judiciary Committee, of which she is an important Democratic member, Harris, taking time off from the campaign said more than nine million Americans have already voted and millions more will vote while "this illegitimate committee process is underway".

Harris alleged that Senate Republicans have made it crystal clear that rushing a Supreme Court nomination is more important than helping and supporting the American people who are suffering from a deadly pandemic.