#JusticeForDixie: Ohio Cop Shockingly Shoots Golden Retriever In Front Of Pet Parent, Over 30K Animal Lovers Sign Petition To Sack Officer | Twitter

Ohio: On Sunday (July 2), a US police officer shot and killed a pet dog mercilessly. The chilling incident took place in the presence of the family the doggo was a part of, leaving them devastated and outraged over the firing. The pet parents (Kerns Family) and other fellow animal lovers echoed their voices against the animal cruelty in the region and demanded the sacking of the cop identified as Lorain police officer Elliott Palmer from service.

Justice For Dixie - An Online Petition

In this regard, a petition was launched online where people tried to record their strength and seek justice for the deceased dog Dixie. Until Monday afternoon, the count of signatures had crossed 30,000 and saw a constant increase with more and more people supporting for justice over the dog's death. The online petition was addressed to the Lorain City Mayor and Chief of Police. "Justice For Dixie," it read.

More details

The police team told media that the dog charged at the officer which lead to his defense move, but the pet's family rejects those claims as they saw that the doggo was harmless and posed no threat. Meanwhile, the Lorain Police Department has launched an investigation into the incident.

"He should lose his job... He should go to jail. I don't want him to shoot somebody else," Dixie's family was quoted in news reports as they further said, "Thought hey this man’s gonna help us stop traffic so if any of our dogs do happen to run in the street, he was gonna stop it that’s what most cops do. Sadly, that’s not what happened."