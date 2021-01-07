'Just walking out like their tour is done': Twitter reacts to Trump supporters storming US Capitol building

In an "unprecedented assault" on democracy in America, thousands of angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police, resulting in casualty and multiple injuries and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.
The police, outnumbered by the protesters, had a tough time in managing the mob, as hundreds of protesters breached security and entered the Capitol building on Wednesday, where members of the Congress were going through the process of counting and certifying the Electoral College votes.
Both the House and Senate and the entire Capitol were placed under a lockdown. Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers were evacuated to safe locations.
One woman who was shot inside US Capitol has died, CNN reported, quoting a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department. Multiple officers were injured during the mob attack.
The protesters at the Capitol started to disperse following the enforcement of curfew in the national capital. However, dozens of protesters remained on the streets in defiance of the curfew. Officials said the Capitol was secured, putting an end to nearly four-hour violent occupation by Trump supporters.
After the incident netizens took to Twitter and expressed how they felt about mob storming US Capitol building.
One user said, "Democracy can only exist as something people agree to participate in. For most of US history it’s existed as an agreement among white men, something they agree to so long as it is exclusive to them. Without that, there’s no real ideological commitment to it. Today is an example."
Another user said, “Cruel irony” — A source said of the imagery of Black essential workers cleaning up the aftermath of an armed standoff in the Capitol led by a violent white mob during the COVID-19 pandemic which has disproportionately infected and killed Black Americans."
Here's what Twitterati had to say about the incident:
(Inputs from Agencies)
