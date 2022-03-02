'Just stop the bombing': Ukraine Prez Zelenskiy says Russia must stop bombing cities before talks

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Russia must stop bombing Ukrainian cities before meaningful talks on a ceasefire could start, as a first round of negotiations this week had yielded scant progress.

During an interview at a heavily guarded government compound, Zelenskiy also implored NATO members to impose a no fly zone to stop the Russian air force, saying this would be a preventative measure and not meant to drag the alliance into war with Russia. NATO leaders have rejected this request, fearing escalation.

"Our partners, if they are not ready to take Ukraine into NATO... because Russia does not want Ukraine to be in NATO, should work out common security guarantees for Ukraine," Zelenskyy was quoted as saying by Reuters.

As Russia continues to wage war against Ukraine, the second round of peace negotiations between the two countries are scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day on Tuesday, with a huge convoy of Russian tanks and armored vehicles on a road to the capital, Kyiv, and fighting intensifying there and in other big cities.

Russia shelled several key sites in Kyiv and in the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, killing at least 11 people and wounding dozens of others, Ukrainian officials said. Among the sites hit were Kyiv’s main TV tower and Holocaust memorial.

Russian shelling struck central Kharkiv’s Freedom Square just after sunrise Tuesday, badly damaging a regional administration building and other structures, and killing at least six people and wounding dozens of others, Ukrainian officials said.

It was the first time the Russian military hit the center of the city of 1.5 million people, though shells have been hitting residential neighborhoods for days.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed a Russian missile and called the attack a war crime: “It’s frank, undisguised terror. ... Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget.”

Although Ukrainian forces have slowed Russia’s advance and still control Kharkiv and the coastal cities of Kherson and Mariupol, all three are encircled.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 11:41 AM IST