Judge bins US govt antitrust lawsuits against Facebook

WASHINGTON

A federal judge on Monday dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Face­book by the Federal Trade Com­m­ission and a coalition of state attorneys general, dealing a significant blow to attempts by regulators to rein in tech giants. US District Judge James Boas­berg ruled on Monday the lawsuits were “legally insuffi­cient” and didn't provide enough evidence to prove that Facebook was a monopoly. The ruling dismisses the complaint but not the case, meaning the FTC could refile another complaint. “These allegations — which do not even provide an estimated actual figure or range for Facebook's market share at any point over the past 10 years — ultimately fall short of plausibly establishing that Facebook holds market power,” he said. The US government and 48 states and districts sued Facebook in December 2020, accusing the tech giant of abusing its market power in social networking to crush smaller competitors and seeking remedies that could include a forced spin-off of the social network's Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services.