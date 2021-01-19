Joe Biden's Inauguration: When and where to watch the US President be sworn in

On Wednesday, the United States of America will have a new President as Joe Biden takes the oath of office. While Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President, Kamala Harris will make history as the first woman to hold the office of Vice President. Not only that, she will also be the first Black and South Asian person to hold the post.
The Biden-Harris administration faces a daunting task. COVID-19 has affected millions of Americans, and the battle against the virus is far from over. Not only the pandemic, the new Democrat-led government will take charge of a country that is deeply divided. Indeed, till date, many in the country believe that President Trump had won the recent elections.
The inauguration will be a rather restricted affair in light of the ongoing pandemic. And in light of the recent attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters, security has been amped up to "extraordinary" levels. Incidentally, this is also the first time since the 1800s that an incumbent US President will not attend his successor's inauguration.
Where and when can you watch it?
The event will be livestreamed for netizens wishing to watch history unfold on the morrow. The inauguration programme is expected to begin on Wednesday morning in the US (this translates to around 8:30 pm in India). According to the Biden Inaugural website, the event will be streamed live at BidenInaugural.org/watch as well as being broadcast on the team's social media handles.
While you can click on the YouTube video below to watch the event, it can also be seen live via Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch, and Amazon Prime Video.
Following the ceremony, the President-elect, First Lady, Vice President-elect, and Second Gentleman will participate in a Pass in Review on the East front with members of the military. This too will be streamed live on the Biden Inaugural's social media handles.