Joe Biden's Inauguration: When and where to watch the US President be sworn in

The inauguration will be a rather restricted affair in light of the ongoing pandemic. And in light of the recent attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters, security has been amped up to "extraordinary" levels. Incidentally, this is also the first time since the 1800s that an incumbent US President will not attend his successor's inauguration.

Where and when can you watch it?

The event will be livestreamed for netizens wishing to watch history unfold on the morrow. The inauguration programme is expected to begin on Wednesday morning in the US (this translates to around 8:30 pm in India). According to the Biden Inaugural website, the event will be streamed live at BidenInaugural.org/watch as well as being broadcast on the team's social media handles.

While you can click on the YouTube video below to watch the event, it can also be seen live via Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch, and Amazon Prime Video.