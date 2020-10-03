Joe Biden strikes while the iron is hot

President Donald Trump, along with the first lady, being tested positive for COVID-19 is a "bracing reminder" to take the virus seriously, his Democratic challenger Joe Biden said.
"Sending my prayers (for) health and safety of the first lady and the president of the United States after they tested positive for COVID-19. My wife Jill and I pray that they will make a quick and full recovery," Biden said at a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a battle ground State.
"This is not a matter of politics. It's a bracing reminder to all of us that we have to take this virus seriously. It's not going away automatically. We have to do our part to be responsible," he said.
Biden urged people to listen to experts, wear masks, wash hands, and maintain social distancing.
"It means following the science, listening to the experts, washing hands, social distancing. It means wearing a mask in public and it means encouraging others to do so well. It means having masking mandates nationwide," Biden said.
"We can save 100,000 lives in the next 100 days, according to the head of the CDC, if everyone wears a mask in public. So, be patriotic. It's not about being a tough guy. It's about doing your part," he asserted.
Others who are COVID positive
Two US Senators, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, his campaign manager and three White House journalists have tested positive for COVID-19.
Republican Senators Thom Tillis from North Carolina, and Mike Lee from Utah confirmed they have been tested positive for coronavirus. Tellis along with Lee were seen at the White House last Saturday when President Trump announced his Supreme Court nomination.
Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway also announced on twitter that she has been tested positive.
Like Tellis and Lee, Conway had participated in the White House event on Saturday.
Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday as well.
White House Correspondents Association confirmed that three member journalists have tested positive for COVID-19.
One of the journalists was at the Trump White House press conference on Sunday. The second journalist was recently part of the out-of-town travel pool on Saturday for the president's trip to Pennsylvania but was briefly at the White House earlier in the day for a COVID-19 test.
