Joe Biden keeps blabbering: US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump reacted to his Democratic rival Joe Biden's acceptance speech with a subdued and succinct tweet, terming the former vice president's address as "just words".
On the final day of the four-day virtual Democratic National Convention on Thursday night, Biden, 77, officially accepted the presidential nomination of the Democratic Party.
"In 47 years, Joe did none of the things of which he now speaks. He will never change, just words!" Trump tweeted his first reaction to Biden's acceptance speech on Thursday.
This was in sharp contrast to a barrage of all-caps tweets the president fired as former president Barack Obama and Indian-origin Senator and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris spoke on Wednesday.
"HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT!" Trump said in an all-cap tweet about
Obama.
Trump continued with his tweets as Harris delivered her acceptance speech.
"BUT DIDN'T SHE CALL HIM A RACIST??? DIDN'T SHE SAY HE WAS INCOMPETENT???" the president said, referring to the criticism by Harris of Biden during the primaries.
Sleepy Joe inspires children
Even in a week filled with emotional endorsements of Joe Biden, Brayden Harrington's stands out. The 13-year-old boy sat in his home, speaking to a cellphone camera and reading, carefully, from a piece of paper. He looked up and told the world how the former vice president, by speaking about his own experience, had helped him overcome a difficult challenge. "We stutter," Brayden said in a video that aired Thursday, shortly before Biden accepted his party's presidential nomination. "It's really amazing to hear that someone became vice president" despite stuttering, Brayden said. "He told me about a book of poems by Yeats that he would read out loud to practice." Brayden and Biden met at a February CNN town hall in Concord, where Biden spoke about overcoming a severe childhood stutter. He's talked frequently publicly through the years about the anger and frustration of being mocked by classmates and a nun in Catholic school - and how that motivated him to work to overcome it.