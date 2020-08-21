Joe Biden keeps blabbering: US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump reacted to his Democratic rival Joe Biden's acceptance speech with a subdued and succinct tweet, terming the former vice president's address as "just words".

On the final day of the four-day virtual Democratic National Convention on Thursday night, Biden, 77, officially accepted the presidential nomination of the Democratic Party.

"In 47 years, Joe did none of the things of which he now speaks. He will never change, just words!" Trump tweeted his first reaction to Biden's acceptance speech on Thursday.

This was in sharp contrast to a barrage of all-caps tweets the president fired as former president Barack Obama and Indian-origin Senator and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris spoke on Wednesday.

"HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT!" Trump said in an all-cap tweet about

Obama.

Trump continued with his tweets as Harris delivered her acceptance speech.

"BUT DIDN'T SHE CALL HIM A RACIST??? DIDN'T SHE SAY HE WAS INCOMPETENT???" the president said, referring to the criticism by Harris of Biden during the primaries.