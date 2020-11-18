Joe Biden forms top White House team; inclusion of Cedric Richmond raises netizen's hackles

And while many have lauded the diversity shown in the selection, others have expressed consternation over the appointment of Congressman Cedric Richmond who currently holds the Louisiana congressional seat, which he would vacate to take up the job. The 47-year-old African American will take on a public engagement role in the Biden administration that will allow him to deal with Congress along with a focus on the Black community and other minority groups. A former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, Richmond was among Biden's earliest high-profile supporters and served as his campaign co-chair.

His appointment however has been met with criticism and concern from many on Twitter. While some reminded that Richmond has ties to House Republicans, others turned to his environmental track record.

"Cedric Richmond has taken big money from the fossil fuel industry, cozied up w/oil and gas, and stayed silent while polluters poisoned his own community. How will young people and frontline communities trust our voices will be heard louder than Big Oil in a Joe Biden administration?" asked progressive environmental group, Sunrise Movement on Twitter.