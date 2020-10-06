'Joe Biden doesn't have it': Trump campaign lauds President's 'first hand experience' fighting COVID-19

It has been a difficult few days for US President Donald Trump - from having details of his purported tax returns released to the world by a news report to taking on Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the first Presidential Debate to battling COVID-19. Now, as the President returned from the hospital, a leading member of his team contends that his experiences over the last four years makes him an ideal candidate in the 2020 Presidential polls.
"He has experience as Commander-in-Chief...he has experience as a businessman...he has experience now fighting the coronavirus as an individual. Those first hand experiences...Joe Biden...he doesn't have those," Erin Perrine can be heard saying in an interview with Fox News.
And while Perrine, whose Twitter bio says that she is the Director of Press Communications for Donald Trump and Team Trump 2020 however believes that her comments were being taken "out of context". As such, she opted to share a lengthier clip of the interview.
And while she does not specifically mention Biden's lack of COVID-19 infection as being a downside, Perinne emphasises that Trump's "first hand experiences" that she contends are going to garner the President another four years in the White House.
Social media users however are not convinced. While many wondered whether getting COVID-19 after leading the efforts to curb it was indeed a personal experience that was to be lauded, others brought up the rather grim number that is the US' COVID-19 death toll. At 7,457,263, America has recorded the highest number of cases in the world, with more than 210,100 dead. Many noted that even if one put aside the COVID-19 past of the clip, it must be remembered that Joe Biden had served as the Vice President for four years.
"Let me ask....who is the smarter one....a Man that prevents getting and giving a virus and is safe.....or a man that doesn't and is sick?" asked one Twitter user.
