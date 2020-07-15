Joe Biden contradicts US President Donald Trump

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has unveiled a USD 2 trillion proposal to boost investment in clean energy and combat the global warming as he pledged to rejoin the historic Paris agreement on climate change if elected in the November elections.

US President Donald Trump in 2017 withdrew the United States, the world's No 2 emitter of greenhouse gases behind China, from the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement that brought countries together to mitigate global warming, saying it was too costly.

Meanwhile, Biden has vowed to eliminate the limits on employment-based visas to address the massive green card backlogs of almost 10 lakh, an issue long faced by immigrants from countries like India.