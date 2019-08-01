Joe Biden comes under fire over immigration

Washington: Joe Biden, the former Vice President of the US and favourite to win the Democratic Party nomination for the White House, was the focus of attacks by his party mates during the second night of televised debate. Biden shared the platform at Detroit's Fox Theatre on Wednesday with senators Kamala Harris, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and Businessman Andrew Yang. On stage, Biden was pounced on when the conversation turned from healthcare to immigration, Efe news reported.

President Trump attacked the Democratic presidential candidates over his administration's treatment of the migrants, asserting that it was his predecessor Barack Obama who had constructed "cages".