J&J recalls 33K baby powder bottles due to asbestos worry

Washington: At least 33,000 bottles of Johnson & Johnson baby (J&J) powder have been recalled by the company in the US after health regulators found asbestos traces in a bottle that was purchased online, reports said.

Government officials said customers should stop using powder from the affected batch "immediately", the BBC reported. The firm is facing thousands of lawsuits from people who claim its talc products caused cancer. J&J has strongly denied those accusations.

The firm said it had initiated the voluntary recall of one lot of baby powder, produced and shipped in the US in 2018, out of "an abundance of caution". It said it was working with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to determine the integrity of the test.