Jesus Shoes: Nike's blessed shoes with holy water

The white Nike shoes’ insoles are frankincense-scented, a threaded crucifix dangles from the shoelace, and the sole is red coloured referencing the red shoes traditionally worn by past Popes. Adding to its aesthetic, the shoes are packed in boxes displaying an angel and a seal resembling the official papal seal.

Daniel Greenberg, the head of commerce said, "We thought of that Arizona Iced Tea and Adidas collab, where they were selling shoes that [advertised] a beverage company that sells iced tea at bodegas,". Greenberg wanted to make a statement about how absurd the collab culture has gotten.

As an experiment, with no plans to create more, the firm has created less than a pair of Jesus Shoes. Though, Greenberg did hint at a possible ‘second coming’ of these mystical shoes.