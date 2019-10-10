Jesus Shoes: Nike's blessed shoes with holy water

In addition to Nike’s line of unique shoes, a Brooklyn-based creative label MSCHF has created the ‘Jesus Shoes’ with injected holy water from the Jordan River.
The holy water is not the only religious attribution of Jesus Shoes. The shoes also have Matthew 14:25, the Bible verse describing Jesus walking on water, inscribed at the side of the shoe along with a single drop of blood that represents the blood of Christ.
The white Nike shoes’ insoles are frankincense-scented, a threaded crucifix dangles from the shoelace, and the sole is red coloured referencing the red shoes traditionally worn by past Popes. Adding to its aesthetic, the shoes are packed in boxes displaying an angel and a seal resembling the official papal seal.
Daniel Greenberg, the head of commerce said, "We thought of that Arizona Iced Tea and Adidas collab, where they were selling shoes that [advertised] a beverage company that sells iced tea at bodegas,". Greenberg wanted to make a statement about how absurd the collab culture has gotten.
As an experiment, with no plans to create more, the firm has created less than a pair of Jesus Shoes. Though, Greenberg did hint at a possible ‘second coming’ of these mystical shoes.
