Jesus, Mary caged in California Nativity scene

Los Angeles: A California church has adapted its Christmas Nativity scene this year by putting baby Jesus, Virgin Mary and Joseph in separate cages to highlight the separation of families by the President Donald Trump administration to deter undocumented migrants from illegally entering the US. The Nativity scene, at the United Methodist Church in Claremont, a town 51 km east of Los Angeles, was set up on its grounds to denounce the situation being faced by refugees who come to the US, Efe news reported. The Christmas display has sparked controversy, with the caged figurines of Mary and Joseph placed on either side of the cage containing Jesus in the manger. "We see this as, in some ways, the Holy Family standing in for the nameless families," Rev Karen Clark Ristine, the head pastor at the church, said.