JeM chief Masood Azhar expresses 'happiness' over Taliban's 'victory' in Afghanistan

The founder of terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), Maulana Masood Azhar expressed happiness over the Taliban's "victory", collapsing "US-backed Afghanistan government".

In his write-up titled "Manzil ki Taraf" (towards the destination) on August 16, the JeM founder thanked God for the success of "Mujahideen" in Afghanistan.

JeM functionaries are likely to be given responsibility as head/deputy heads of one or two Provinces of Afghanistan, claimed Azhar.

Separately, a message is also being circulated among JeM functionaries at its "Markaz" at Bahawalpur greeting each other on the victory of the Taliban and urging them to pay gratitude to God for ensuring their victory.

The message also asks its members to prepare for future courses of action in Kashmir.

According to the comments on the write-up, there is jubilation in JeM ranks over the Taliban's victory in Afghanistan as the outfit has actively been participating along with the Taliban in attacks against coalition forces and Afghan National Defence and Security Forces.

Earlier, Al-Qaeda's Yemeni branch too congratulated the Taliban on their takeover of Afghanistan and vowed to continue its own military campaigns. Taliban had sheltered Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden during its rule from 1996 until 2001.

Experts have raised concerns that Afghanistan might again become a breeding ground for terrorism with the Taliban taking control of the country.

Last Sunday, the Taliban captured Bagram Air Base and the prison there, and "released thousands of prisoners, including many senior Al Qaeda operatives," Axios reported.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 10:04 PM IST