Jeffrey Epstein autopsy reports show he committed suicide

Washington D.C: Jailed multi-millionaire financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein who was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City earlier this month, hanged himself, said NYC Chief Medical Examiner Dr Barbara Sampson.

Epstein was discovered in cardiac arrest nearly a month after he was arrested for allegedly sex-trafficking dozens of underage girls, some as young as 14, reported People.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the bureau said in a statement while calling the reason of death as "an apparent suicide", CNN reported citing the Federal Bureau of Prisons at that time.

Epstein's lawyers, Martin G. Weinberg, Reid Weingarten, and Michael Miller, said that they intend to conduct their own investigation into the death. "First, no one should die in jail," People quoted the statement released by lawyers citing New York Times.

"And no one, not Mr. Epstein who was presumed innocent and had violated no prison disciplinary rule, and not anyone should be imprisoned under the harsh, even medieval conditions at the MCC where Mr. Epstein spent his final hours," the statement read further.

"His safety was the responsibility of the MCC. It is indisputable that the authorities violated their own protocols," it continued.