Japan’s peek-a-boo washroom is an art

The walls of two newly installed public toilets in Tokyo's Shibuya neighbourhood are see-through before people enter, but turn opaque when the doors are closed and locked from the inside.
The so-called transparent toilets, which opened this month, were designed by award-winning Japanese architect Shigeru Ban for a project organised by The Nippon Foundation that redesigned a total of 17 public toilets in the neighbourhood. The goal was to make them accessible to anyone, regardless of gender, age or disability.
The see-through walls glow in vibrant colors - green, yellow, orange.
"Maybe I feel a little anxious the first time, like will this work? Is somebody (outside) the glass trying to look inside or something?" Cecilia Lopez, a travel blogger from Argentina, said Thursday.
