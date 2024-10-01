Japan's House Of Representatives Elects Shigeru Ishiba As New Prime Minister

Japan's New PM Shigeru Ishiba | IANS

New Delhi: Shigeru Ishiba, 67, leader of Japan's ruling party, was elected as the Prime Minister by the House of Representatives on Tuesday after securing a hard-fought victory in the earlier Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) presidential election.

Ishiba, who was elected President of the Liberal Democratic Party late last week, was endorsed by the ruling coalition-controlled lower house ahead of a similar vote in the House of Councillors.

He is set to replace Fumio Kishida, who decided not to run again in the LDP presidential election in the wake of a slush fund scandal that has deeply affected the ruling party.

Ishiba emerged victorious in his fifth attempt at the LDP leadership, defeating Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi in a tightly contested runoff last week. Ishiba garnered 215 votes, surpassing Takaichi's 194.

His leadership will be marked by challenges as Ishiba will have to work hard to restore the voter trust in the scandal-hit LDP, as reported by Kyodo News.

Shigeru Ishiba Announces Plans To Dissolve The Lower House Of The Parliament

Earlier on Monday, Ishiba announced plans to dissolve the lower house of the parliament on October 9, with a general election scheduled for October 27.

His decision to call a snap election also drew a backlash from opposition parties, as they called it "disrespectful" and "unconstitutional" for him to make an announcement even before his election as the Prime Minister.

Upon winning the LDP leadership, Ishiba committed himself to restoring trust and transparency within the party, emphasising the need for humility, fairness, and adherence to rules.

His speech after the vote counting was grounded in the promise to make Japan a safer and more stable country. "I will dedicate myself to making Japan a safer country," he declared, signalling his intent to prioritise national security in his administration.

Shigeru Ishiba On The Importance Of Gaining The Trust Of The Public

At a press conference following his victory, Ishiba stressed the importance of gaining the trust of the public and the need for accountability within the government.

About Shigeru Ishiba

Born on February 4, 1957, in Tottori, Ishiba's journey to Japan's highest political office has been marked by a steady rise through the ranks of the LDP and a reputation for independence and policy expertise. After earning a law degree from Keio University in 1979, he began his career at Mitsui Bank before entering politics.

Elected to the House of Representatives for the first time in 1986, the father of two has held several key positions over the years, including Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries, Minister of Defence, and Secretary-General of the LDP.

Ishiba's path to the premiership was not without setbacks. His earlier bids for the LDP presidency, including a notable loss to Shinzo Abe in 2012, were hindered by internal party rivalries.

Known for his willingness to criticise his own party, Ishiba has often clashed with LDP leaders, most notably during his feud with Abe in 2016, when he rejected a Cabinet position while serving as the party's Secretary-General.

This tendency to go against the party line earned him a reputation as a "double-crosser" among some LDP members, a label that stemmed in part from his support of a no-confidence vote against then-Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa in 1993 and his subsequent defection to the Shinshinto (New Frontier Party), before eventually returning to the LDP.

Despite these controversies, Ishiba has built a strong base of support, particularly among rank-and-file LDP members, for his policy acumen. His expertise spans multiple sectors, including defence, agriculture, and regional revitalisation, areas in which he has held ministerial roles.

In 2014, he served as Minister in charge of Overcoming Population Decline and Vitalizing Local Economy and Minister of State for the National Strategic Special Zones.

Despite being a vocal critic of factionalism within the LDP, Ishiba established his own faction, the Suigetsukai, on September 28, 2015, intending to eventually replace Abe. However, the faction only had 19 members, not including Ishiba, which was one member short of the 20 votes required for nomination for LDP leadership.

Ishiba left the cabinet in the August 2016 reshuffle after declining the role of Minister of Agriculture offered to him.

Ishiba challenged former Prime Minister Abe in the 2018 LDP presidential election. Although he lost, he secured significant support, particularly from regional party members, reaffirming his influence within the LDP.

In 2020, after Shinzo Abe's resignation, Ishiba competed for the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party. Despite placing third overall, he lost to Yoshihide Suga. In the 2021 Liberal Democratic Party leadership election, Ishiba chose not to run and instead gave his endorsement to Taro Kono.

Based on certain media reports, he backed socially progressive policies, such as advocating for married couples to have the option to use separate surnames. This stance was opposed by Takaichi and other more conservative LDP lawmakers.

Additionally, despite being cautious with his remarks concerning China, Ishiba has also called for an Asian version of the NATO security bloc to counter threats from China and North Korea.