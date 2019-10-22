Japan's emperor Naruhito ascends throne with ancient rites

Tokyo: Japan's Emperor Naruhito proclaimed his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne on Tuesday in a ceremony held at the Imperial Palace here, offering an unusual glimpse into the rites of the country's ancient royal lineage.

The new Japanese Emperor started the day by participating in a ceremony lasting about 30 minutes, completing the main intricacies of his enthronement, reports Efe news.

A day after his father Akihito abdicated in April, Naruhito was proclaimed emperor on May 1 in an event restricted to a small number of people, but public celebrations were carried out on Tuesday.

The central moment of the ceremony took place when the chamberlains drew the curtains of the Takamikura throne, revealing Naruhito dressed in the ceremonial dark orange robe worn exclusively by Japanese emperors on special occasions, while the assistants performed deep bows.

The ceremony took place in silence, broken only by the sounds of traditional instruments that marked the time, and by the speech of the emperor. Ceremony was also attended by President Ram Nath Kovind.