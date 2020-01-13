Japanese billionaire wants a life partner to join him on his voyage around the moon, applications open

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who recently split up from actress girlfriend Ayame Goriki, is now on the look-out for a life partner to join him on his voyage around the moon in 2023. The woman will be a part of a documentary programme, the voyage will also be live-streamed on AbemaTV.

The 44-year-old billionaire is looking for females above the age of 20 years. He recently sold off his fashion retailer Zozo Inc to SoftBank Group Corp, reported The Indian Express.

Maezawa wrote on a website for applicants, “I want to find a ‘life partner’. With that future partner of mine, I want to shout our love and world peace from outer space.”

Maezawa is the first person to fly around the moon as a private passenger in Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

He added, “As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there’s one thing that I think about: continuing to love one woman.”

The billionaire will also be taking artists with him to inspire works from the experience in a new project called Dear Moon. The documentary to be made out of the voyage 'Full Moon Lovers' will also be live-streamed on AbemaTV.

The website for applicants said, they “be interested in going into space and able to participate in the preparation for it” and “be someone who wishes for world peace.” The application process will end on January 17 and Maezawa will select his partner towards the end of March.