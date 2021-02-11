Japan will be wasting around 24 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Here's why

The global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic continues, with many countries presently undertaking largescale immunisation programs. While Pfizer and Moderna were the first companies to have their coronavirus vaccines approved for widespread public use, many others have since followed suit. But even as an increasing number of vaccine doses are made available, it is not enough to inoculate the global population.

Even as many western countries run low on vaccine supplies, others are yet to begin their inoculation drives. The problems are manifold - from allegations of vaccine nationalism to a lack of resources.

While some countries - including those in Africa do not have enough vaccines, other nations such as the US and Canada are running low after having begun their inoculation drives.

And in Japan, the lack of special syringes means all the doses in each bottle of the vaccine cannot be utilised.