 Japan: Runway Closed At Tokyo's Haneda Airport After 2 Jets Accidentally Contact Each Other
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldJapan: Runway Closed At Tokyo's Haneda Airport After 2 Jets Accidentally Contact Each Other

Japan: Runway Closed At Tokyo's Haneda Airport After 2 Jets Accidentally Contact Each Other

A Thai Airways International jet headed to Bangkok made contact with an Eva Airways plane headed to Taipei

PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 10:17 AM IST
article-image
The planes involved in the incident | Twitter

Two passenger planes accidentally touched each other on a runway at a major Tokyo airport Saturday, although no injuries were reported. A Thai Airways International jet headed to Bangkok made contact with an Eva Airways plane headed to Taipei at Haneda airport, and the runway was subsequently closed, Japanese media reports said.

Read Also
US man opens emergency exit door of taxiing airplane, walks on wing
article-image

Flights delayed at airport

TBS TV News showed footage of two commercial jets stopped on the same runway. The airlines, the airport and Japan's Transport Ministry were not immediately available for comment and did not answer repeated calls. The cause of the accident was not clear. Some flights were delayed. A winglet may have been damaged on one of the planes, reports said.

Read Also
Watch: Argentina's new presidential plane raises eyebrows with risky landing maneuver
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Japan: Runway Closed At Tokyo's Haneda Airport After 2 Jets Accidentally Contact Each Other

Japan: Runway Closed At Tokyo's Haneda Airport After 2 Jets Accidentally Contact Each Other

Mortar Shell Blast In Somalia Kills 27 Including Children

Mortar Shell Blast In Somalia Kills 27 Including Children

Boris Johnson Quits as UK MP, Says 'Privileges Committee Wants Me To Drive Out Of Parliament'

Boris Johnson Quits as UK MP, Says 'Privileges Committee Wants Me To Drive Out Of Parliament'

Ex-US President Donald Trump Indicted On 37 Counts In Classified Documents Case

Ex-US President Donald Trump Indicted On 37 Counts In Classified Documents Case

US Announces $2.1 Billion Military Aid Package For War-Torn Ukraine To Fight Against Russia

US Announces $2.1 Billion Military Aid Package For War-Torn Ukraine To Fight Against Russia