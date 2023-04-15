Japan PM unhurt after blast during campaign ahead of nationwide local elections

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated unharmed on Saturday after a man threw an explosive device in his direction while he was campaigning at a fishing port in western Japan, officials said.

Police wrestled the suspect to the ground as screaming bystanders scrambled to get away and smoke filled the air.

The chaotic scene was reminiscent of the assassination nine months ago of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which also came on a campaign tour and continues to reverberate in Japanese politics.

Attack comes ahead of the nationwide local elections

Saturday's attack comes ahead of nationwide local elections, including several by-elections for vacated parliamentary seats, with voting scheduled for April 23.

Kishida, who planned to continue campaigning, was visiting Saikazaki port in Wakayama prefecture to support his ruling party's candidate in a local election, and the explosion occurred just before he was to begin his speech.

A young man believed to be a suspect was arrested on Saturday at the scene after he allegedly threw “the suspicious object”, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said. Matsuno refused to comment on the suspect's motive and background, saying police are still investigating.

TV footage shows Kishida standing with his back to the crowd. His security detail is seen suddenly pointing to the ground near him, and the prime minister whips around, looking alarmed.

The camera quickly turns to the crowd just as several people, including uniformed and plainclothes police officers, converge on a young man wearing a white surgical mask and holding what appears to be another device, a long silver tube.

As they collapse on top of the man, working to remove the tube from his hands, a much larger explosion is heard near where Kishida had been standing.

The crowd scatters in panic as police drag the man away.

It wasn't immediately clear what the explosive device was or how many the suspect had, but some reports said it was a smoke or pipe bomb, possibly with a delayed fuse.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which came on the eve of a major international forum in Japan.

Kishida will continue to give his campaign speeches

Kishida was not hurt and planned to continue giving campaign speeches, Matsuno said. “Elections are the core of democracy, and we should never tolerate threats or obstruction by violence,” he said.

Matsuno said he instructed national police to ensure their utmost effort for the protection of dignitaries who are visiting Japan in the period leading up to the Group of Seven summit in May.

Security has been also ramped up in Japan as diplomats from some of the world's most powerful democracies arrive for Sunday's G-7 foreign minister meetings. Kishida will host a May 19-21 G-7 leaders' summit in his hometown of Hiroshima.

One witness said she was standing in the crowd when she saw something come flying from behind. After a sudden loud noise, she fled with her children.

Another witness said people were screaming and that he saw someone being apprehended right before the explosion occurred.