Japan PM Shinzo Abe resigns over health issues

An earlier report from AFP stated that Abe was due to announce his resignation over health issues.

"Abe intends to resign as his illness has worsened and he worries it will cause trouble" in leading the country, national broadcaster NHK said, without citing a source.

Speculation about the prime minister's health has been swirling for weeks but reached fever pitch in recent days after he made two separate trips to hospital for unspecified medical checks.