Japan on highest coronavirus alert

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday urged the citizens to practice what he termed as "quiet dining", in a bid to curb the surging COVID-19 cases in the country.

Japanese Prime Minister at a briefing said, "I recognize that we are on the highest alert... I would like to ask everyone to have quiet dining." Suga's messgae comes after Japan on Wednesday registered an all-time single day high of 2,201 COVID-19 cases, NHK reported. The capital city of Tokyo also registered its highest ever number with 493 new cases.

"We believe that the situation is extremely worrying. We ask the public to wear masks, avoid the three risk factors [confined non-ventilated rooms, large crowds and close contact], and take the basic measures against infection as carefully as possible," Sputnik quoted Suga as saying.

"[Experts] point to high risk of infection during food consumption," he added.

Till October, less than 1,000 cases were reported each day. Now the cases has been steadily growing.