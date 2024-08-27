 Japan, For 1st Time Ever, Accuses China Of Airspace Violation
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldJapan, For 1st Time Ever, Accuses China Of Airspace Violation

Japan, For 1st Time Ever, Accuses China Of Airspace Violation

Japan's defence ministry said a Y-9 surveillance aircraft at 11.29 am on Monday "violated the territorial airspace of the Danjo islands in Nagasaki prefecture" in the East China Sea and lasted two minutes.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
Representational Pic | Pic for Representation

Tokyo: Japan on Monday said that a Chinese military plane had violated its airspace, local media reported that it was the first such move by a Chinese aircraft.

Japan's defence ministry said a Y-9 surveillance aircraft at 11.29 am on Monday "violated the territorial airspace of the Danjo islands in Nagasaki prefecture" in the East China Sea and lasted two minutes. It prompted Japan to deploy "fighter jets on an emergency basis", Kyodo news outlet reported.

The latest development could fuel tensions between the two countries following repeated maritime provocations by China in the region, the state media said.

Read Also
China sends 52 warplanes into Taiwan defense zone, defense ministry expresses concern over Beijing's...
article-image

About The Incursion

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Vaishno Devi Underbridge In Ahmedabad Floods Due To Heavy Rains
VIDEO: Vaishno Devi Underbridge In Ahmedabad Floods Due To Heavy Rains
Supreme Court Puts AYUSH Ministry's Notification Omitting Prohibition Of Misleading Ads On Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani Drugs On Hold
Supreme Court Puts AYUSH Ministry's Notification Omitting Prohibition Of Misleading Ads On Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani Drugs On Hold
Muslim Family In Punjab Dresses Kid In Lord Krishna Costume, Video Goes Viral
Muslim Family In Punjab Dresses Kid In Lord Krishna Costume, Video Goes Viral
LG India Is Eyeing IPO In Indian Market Amid $75 Billion Sales Target For 2030: Report
LG India Is Eyeing IPO In Indian Market Amid $75 Billion Sales Target For 2030: Report

The aircraft circled above waters southeast of the islands multiple times before and after entering Japan's airspace, eventually heading toward China around 1:15 p.m. Japanese Ministry of Defence said that the Japanese Air Self-Defence Force (ASDF) fighters did not use weapons or signal flares.

Japan's Vice foreign minister Masataka Okano summoned China's acting ambassador late on Monday to lodge an "extremely serious protest," and called for measures against a recurrence, the Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement.

As per the NHK, the Japanese public broadcaster, there were previous incursions by non-military aircraft involving a propeller-powered Chinese marine surveillance plane and a small drone that had taken off from a China Coast Guard vessel and went into airspace near the disputed Senkaku islands in 2012 and 2017.

Read Also
Taiwan Reports Escalation After 17 Chinese Military Aircraft & 8 Vessels Encircle Island
article-image

Kyodo news agency cited a Japanese defence Ministry source as saying that China "might be trying to provoke a reaction from Japan," while a government source said the airplane merely grazed the territorial airspace and possibly strayed off course.

China's increasingly aggressive actions in the region, especially with Taiwan, have been a growing cause of concern for the US and its allies.

Japan is part of the Quad alliance with India, Australia, and the US, which is seen as a counter to Beijing's assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

Read Also
'China's Threat Against Taiwan Has Increased,' Say 60% Respondents In New Survey
article-image

About The Senkaku Island Dispute

The Senkaku islands in the East China Sea administered by Japan has been claimed by China and there has been confrontations between Japanese and Chinese vessels. The group of disputed islands, Uotsuri Island, Minamikojima, and Kitakojima are known as the Diaoyu in China.

Meanwhile, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is set to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing today.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Japan, For 1st Time Ever, Accuses China Of Airspace Violation

Japan, For 1st Time Ever, Accuses China Of Airspace Violation

Facebook Boss Mark Zuckerberg Accuses Joe Biden Of 'Repeatedly Pressurising' Meta Over Covid Posts

Facebook Boss Mark Zuckerberg Accuses Joe Biden Of 'Repeatedly Pressurising' Meta Over Covid Posts

US: Helium Leak Postpones Elon Musk-Led SpaceX's Polaris Dawn Mission Featuring 1st Commercial...

US: Helium Leak Postpones Elon Musk-Led SpaceX's Polaris Dawn Mission Featuring 1st Commercial...

Police Crackdown On Organised Crime Leads To 1,600+ Arrests & USD 93 Million Drug Haul Across...

Police Crackdown On Organised Crime Leads To 1,600+ Arrests & USD 93 Million Drug Haul Across...

Explained: What Is Telegram & Why Its CEO Pavel Durov Was Arrested In Paris

Explained: What Is Telegram & Why Its CEO Pavel Durov Was Arrested In Paris