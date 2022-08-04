Japan expresses 'grave concern' over China's military drill near Taiwan

Japan Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa | Photo: Twitter Image

Japan on Thursday expressed "grave concern" over the ongoing large-scale fire military drill by China in the strait dividing Taiwan and China, the Japanese government said, reported Kyodo News

Speaking at the ASEAN ministerial meeting of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations being held amid rising US-China tensions over House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this week, the Japanese Foreign Ministry further mentioned that the issues related to the democratic island (Taiwan) should be "resolved peacefully".

China, earlier in the day, as part of live fire military drills, launched several ballistic missiles into the waters around Taiwan's north-east and south-west coasts.

The Rocket Force of the Eastern Theater Command carried out a conventional missile launch off the eastern coast of Taiwan, Chinese state media has said, adding that it hit the target with precision.

Announcing the move, the Chinese military said Thursday it has conducted a live-fire drill in the strait dividing Taiwan and the mainland, beginning a four-day large-scale exercise in areas encircling the island in response to a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi which China has opposed and warned the US of grave consequences.

China has said the exercises will take place in six locations around Taiwan from Thursday to Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign ministry said Thursday that a meeting between China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Japanese counterpart on the sidelines of ASEAN events in Cambodia had been cancelled as the Chinese side is strongly displeased with the joint statement put out by the Group of Seven nations about Taiwan, Reuters reported.

The foreign ministers of G7 nations - including Japan - called on China on Wednesday to resolve tension around the Taiwan Strait in a peaceful manner.

