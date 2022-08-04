e-Paper Get App

Japan expresses 'grave concern' over China's military drill near Taiwan

The foreign ministers of G7 nations - including Japan - called on China on Wednesday to resolve tension around the Taiwan Strait in a peaceful manner.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
Japan Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa | Photo: Twitter Image

Japan on Thursday expressed "grave concern" over the ongoing large-scale fire military drill by China in the strait dividing Taiwan and China, the Japanese government said, reported Kyodo News

Speaking at the ASEAN ministerial meeting of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations being held amid rising US-China tensions over House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this week, the Japanese Foreign Ministry further mentioned that the issues related to the democratic island (Taiwan) should be "resolved peacefully".

China, earlier in the day, as part of live fire military drills, launched several ballistic missiles into the waters around Taiwan's north-east and south-west coasts.

The Rocket Force of the Eastern Theater Command carried out a conventional missile launch off the eastern coast of Taiwan, Chinese state media has said, adding that it hit the target with precision.

Announcing the move, the Chinese military said Thursday it has conducted a live-fire drill in the strait dividing Taiwan and the mainland, beginning a four-day large-scale exercise in areas encircling the island in response to a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi which China has opposed and warned the US of grave consequences.

China has said the exercises will take place in six locations around Taiwan from Thursday to Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign ministry said Thursday that a meeting between China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Japanese counterpart on the sidelines of ASEAN events in Cambodia had been cancelled as the Chinese side is strongly displeased with the joint statement put out by the Group of Seven nations about Taiwan, Reuters reported.

The foreign ministers of G7 nations - including Japan - called on China on Wednesday to resolve tension around the Taiwan Strait in a peaceful manner.

(withs soruces inputs)

Read Also
China launches ballistic missiles near Taiwan, as part of largest ever military drills
article-image
HomeWorldJapan expresses 'grave concern' over China's military drill near Taiwan

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Number of BMC wards come down to 227; here's how it will affect Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Number of BMC wards come down to 227; here's how it will affect Shiv Sena

Gujarat: Congress leaders Raju Parmar and Naresh Rawal resign from party's primary membership and...

Gujarat: Congress leaders Raju Parmar and Naresh Rawal resign from party's primary membership and...

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO extends deadline for bidding of five Nerul plots including partially CRZ plot

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO extends deadline for bidding of five Nerul plots including partially CRZ plot

CUET-UG scheduled for Aug 4 postponed at few centres across 17 states, read details here

CUET-UG scheduled for Aug 4 postponed at few centres across 17 states, read details here

Delhi: Unclaimed tiffin box found in Rohini; 'nothing suspicious,' says police

Delhi: Unclaimed tiffin box found in Rohini; 'nothing suspicious,' says police