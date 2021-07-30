Japan expands state of emergency to 4 prefectures as COVID-19 cases cross 10,000 for the first time; set to continue till August 31

The Japanese government on Friday declared the expansion of the Covid-19 state of emergency to the Chiba, Kanagawa, Saitama and Osaka prefectures, after the country confirmed over 10,000 cases for the first time.

A quasi-state of emergency with loose restrictive measures will also be put in place for Hokkaido, Ishikawa, Hyogo, Kyoto, and Fukuoka, reports Xinhua news agency.

Both will be effective from August 2-31.

The emergency declaration is currently in place for Tokyo and Okinawa until the end of August.

The expansion plan will be finalised by the government's task force later in the day, after the Diet or Parliament has been given a report.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will explain the government's decision at a news conference on Friday evening.