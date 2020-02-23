Japan emperor's 60th birthday overshadowed by fears

Tokyo: Japanese Emperor Naruhito, marking his 60th birthday, offered his sympathy to those affected by the new virus, as concerns over infections forced the traditional gathering of tens of thousands of well-wishers outside the royal palace to be cancelled.

Sunday's birthday is a special one for Naruhito, his first since becoming emperor.

Sixty is considered a landmark age in the Japanese zodiac calendar. Emperor's birthday, however, have been toned down amid concerns about the virus.