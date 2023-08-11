 Japan: Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.0 Jolts Hokkaido; No Injuries Reported
The depth of the earthquake is recorded to be 46 Kilometers.

Friday, August 11, 2023
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck the Hokkaido region in Japan on Friday at 5.44 am (local time), according to GFZ, a German Research Centre for Geosciences. According to GFZ, a German Research Centre for Geosciences, the earthquake occurred at 5.44 am, local time, in the Hokkaido region of Japan. The depth of the earthquake is recorded to be 46 Kilometers. So far, no casualties have been reported. More details awaited.

5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Struck Turkey A Day Ago

Similarly, on Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolted eastern Turkey, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The earthquake occurred at 10 kilometres South South West (SSW) of Turkey's Malatya at 17:48 (UTC) on Thursday, according to EMSC.

The depth of the earthquake was registered at a depth of 10.9 kilometres. Taking to its Twitter handle, EMSC stated, "#Earthquake 10 km SW of #Malatya (#Turkey) 19 min ago (local time 20:48:00). Updated map - Colored dots represent local shaking & damage level reported by eyewitnesses."

