Japan closes its doors: Bans entry from all countries amid concerns over UK coronavirus strain

From Monday (December 28) onwards, entry from all countries to Japan would be banned, the country's prime minister Yoshihide Suga announced on this day. The measure is being implemented to cut the spread of the more contagious strain of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from the UK, which has stoked concerns worldwide.

The ban will be in effect from Monday (December 28) and last till the end of January.

Entry from all countries will be banned during this duration; however, Japanese nationals and foreigners living in Japan would be allowed to return to the country, on the condition of a 14-day quarantine period after arriving.

According to local media reports, Suga had discussed the strategy for tackling the coronavirus new strain in detail with the health officials before making the announcement of the ban.

Japan is also among the countries that have registered the new strain of the coronavirus, recently discovered in the United Kingdom.

As the country struggles with an upsurge that is spreading nationwide, Tokyo on this day confirmed 949 new cases of the coronavirus, a new high for the Japanese capital.

Japan has not been able to slow the infections despite government requests for the people to avoid going out for dinner and parties before and during the holiday season.

Yoshihide Suga on Friday personally urged the nation to avoid visiting crowded places during the holidays.