Japan: 2 Dead, 1 Injured In Firing At SDF Shooting Range in Hino City |

Japan: A member of the Japan Self-Defence Force (SDF) was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting incident on Wednesday that resulted in two fatalities. The 18-year-old SDF member allegedly opened fire with an automatic weapon, injuring three personnel. Two of the victims later succumbed to their injuries.

Details of the Incident

The shooting took place at approximately 9 a.m. at an SDF shooting range in Hino City, located in the central Japanese prefecture of Gifu. According to reports from the defence ministry, the suspect fired eight shots, injuring the victims. The victims included a man in his 50s and two individuals in their 20s. Fortunately, there were no reports of any civilian casualties resulting from the incident.

Response and Investigation

Authorities swiftly responded to the incident, arresting the SDF member on charges of attempted murder. The injured victims were immediately transported to a hospital for medical treatment. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Rare Incident of Gun Violence in Japan

Incidents of shootings are highly uncommon in Japan due to the country's strict regulations on gun ownership. Japanese law imposes stringent restrictions on firearms, and individuals seeking gun ownership must undergo a rigorous vetting process. As a result, gun-related crimes and shootings are infrequent, making such incidents particularly shocking to the public.