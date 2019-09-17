Jameela Jamil, Riz Ahmed opt out of event awarding PM Modi in US

Islamabad: British actor Jameela Jamil and rapper Riz Ahmed, both of Pakistani origin, have pulled out of an event in the US where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to receive the Global Goalkeeper Award, reported Samaa TV.

The awards, hosted by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, recognise political leaders who have “demonstrated their commitment to the Global Goals through impactful work in their country and/or globally”, the foundation said.

Modi will receive the award for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan (Clean India Mission), during his visit to the US on September 24. The mission was launched in October 2014, with an aim to accelerate efforts to achieve universal sanitation coverage in India by this year as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.