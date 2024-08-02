Jamaat-e-Islami In Pakistan Gives The Government Two Days To Accede To Demands

Jamaat-e-Islami In Pakistan | X

Islamabad: Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami gave a two-day deadline to the government to hold talks after it sought more time to continue with its negotiations, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

The third round of talks were scheduled to be held on Thursday. However, the government-appointed committee did not come. The Jamaat-e-Islami then warned the government that they would expand their protests countrywide if the government did not reduce the burden of taxes, ARY News reported.

The Jamaat-e-Islami led by Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman staged a protest with a crowd of thousands.

In a post on X, he said, "7th day of Dharna.. Charged, vibrant, enthusiastic huge crowd. "Haq Do Awam Ko"

ARY News, quoting sources, said that Jamaat-e-Islami said it will not back down and it is already mulling its next move.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that he would wait for a few days, but will expand their protest after that if the government fails to fulfil their demands.

They demand the end of the Petroleum Development Levy on all petroleum products and reduce the prices of these goods. They demanded a tariff reduction of 20% in the prices of food commodities, electricity and gas tariffs.

The Jamaat-e-Islami demanded negotiations with the Independent Power Producers, especially regarding the clause of payments in US Dollar. They want a reduction in taxes imposed on the middle class and want it redirected to the privileged class, ARY News reported.

They further want a reduction in non-developmental expenses by 35%. The party wants the government to roll back taxes on stationery and other items used for children's training and education, ARY News reported.

As the talks between the Jamaat-e-Islami and the government remain in limbo, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that their movement is aimed at saving the people from Independent Power Producers (IPPs), who he said are looting the masses.

The first two rounds of talks were held between the government-appointed committee, comprising Information Minister Atta Tarar, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and Amir Muqam, and the Jamaat-e-Islami's team, led by its Vice Chief Liaquat Baloch. The Jamaat-e-Islami demanded that any agreement reached between them bear Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's signature.