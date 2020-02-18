Jaishankar, EU Trade commissioner Phil Hogan discuss prospects for India-European economic cooperation

Brussels: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan in Belgium's capital city of Brussels and discussed prospects for India-EU economic cooperation.

Prior to this, the minister held talks with European Council President Charles Michel, Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans, and EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen.

"A very engaging conversation with Executive VP for Green Deal @EU_Commission @TimmermansEU. Exchanged experiences on sustainability, climate change, environment and innovation," Jaishankar tweeted.